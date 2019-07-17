Attys Should Honor Their Word In Fee Split, Pa. Judge Says

Law360, Pittsburgh (July 17, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Attorneys at a small Pittsburgh law firm should honor their word and can be jointly held to an oral agreement to split the fees from a $4.25 million medical malpractice settlement, a Pennsylvania state court judge said Wednesday in overruling their efforts to toss the case. Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael A. Della Vecchia didn’t buy arguments from two of the three attorneys in Lewis & Lewis PC that they could not be held personally liable for the breach of contract claim leveled by Harry S. Cohen & Associates PC after both firms were retained by the same...

