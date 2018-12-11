US Should Stay On Sidelines In Raiders Row, Oakland Says

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal court should ignore the U.S. government's contention that the city of Oakland should not be allowed to base its antitrust claims contesting the Oakland Raiders' pending relocation to Las Vegas on lost tax revenue, the city said. The U.S. has no legal connection to Oakland's suit against the Raiders and the National Football League, and its statement came late, was irrelevant and said nothing new, Oakland said in a Monday objection. The federal government was not named in the suit and has no property involved, the city said. Attorneys for the government filed a statement of interest in...

