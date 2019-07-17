Miami Residents Can't Revive Suit Against $400M City Project

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court refused Wednesday to revive a suit by a group of Miami residents challenging a city deal with developer Flagstone Properties LLC for a $400 million mixed-use project, ruling that the residents do not have standing to challenge municipal actions. The Third District Court of Appeal affirmed a trial court's decision to dismiss the lawsuit after finding that a November 2016 city charter amendment that gave all residents standing to challenge the city’s actions, even if they have not suffered a particularized injury, does not apply retroactively to actions that predate the amendment. The appeals court said...

