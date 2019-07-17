AT&T Knocks 'Fiendishly Complex' C-Band Private Sale Plan

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- AT&T is pressing the Federal Communications Commission to disregard a plan by an alliance of satellite companies for selling off valuable C-band spectrum, arguing that the "fiendishly complex" and "opaque" procedure the group suggests only benefits those that crafted it. Rather than suggesting "a straight forward, tried-and-true" type of auction, the C-Band Alliance has proffered an "unproven, fiendishly complex yet structurally incomplete" method, AT&T complained in a letter to the agency Tuesday. The alliance's proposal prescribes bids be kept secret, and the highest bidder win the spectrum at the second-highest price offered. But AT&T contended this strategy obscures the process for bidders....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS