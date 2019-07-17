Tech Not A Tool For Persecuting Religious Minorities, Pai Says

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The world needs to come together to stop governments like China and Myanmar from using the internet as a weapon in their persecution of religious minorities, the head of the Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday. Chairman Ajit Pai struck a particularly religious tone Wednesday during his speech at a three-day U.S. Department of State event aimed at increasing religious freedom across the world. The chairman quoted a parable plucked from the pages of the New Testament, closed with a prayer, and pointed the finger at China as the world's worst offender of harnessing tech to persecute religious minorities. "So when it...

