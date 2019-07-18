Trump Affair Hush Money Probe Over, Feds Tell Judge

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors have "effectively concluded" their probe into campaign finance violations tied to two campaign season payments to silence women who had alleged affairs with President Donald Trump, according to a Thursday filing. In the letter dated July 15, prosecutors said descriptions of the evidence they used to get search warrants related to longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's role in the payments need no longer be hidden from public view. U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III had previously allowed the government to keep that information secret as relating to an "ongoing investigation" but ordered it unsealed Wednesday after receiving...

