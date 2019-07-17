Ethicon Mesh Had Abysmal Success Rate, Surgeon Says

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 11:27 PM EDT) -- An expert witness in California's ongoing trial against Johnson & Johnson for allegedly false pelvic mesh marketing testified Wednesday that when researchers studied the mesh's success rate in patients, it was abysmal — only 50% to 70% of implantations solved existing problems without causing new ones. Bruce Rosenzweig, a urogynecologist who has come to specialize in removing pelvic mesh, returned to the stand on trial day three to discuss research on two varieties of plastic surgical mesh made by J&J and unit Ethicon. Significant dangers associated with the implants were downplayed or hidden by the two companies, the state claims....

