Katy Perry Takes The Stand To Defend 'Dark Horse' Beat

Law360, Los Angeles (July 18, 2019, 11:43 PM EDT) -- Katy Perry told a California federal jury Thursday that she's never heard the Christian rap song she's accused of ripping off to make her single "Dark Horse," kicking off an intellectual property trial over whether her songwriters listened to the rap before writing her hit. During opening statements in a packed courtroom in downtown Los Angeles, Michael A. Khan of Capes Sokol, an attorney for Christian rap artists Marcus Gray aka Flame, Emanuel Lambert aka D.A. Truth, and Chike Ojukwu, insisted his clients don't believe Perry and her team of writers — including songwriting titans Lukasz Gottwald, known as Dr. Luke,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS