King & Spalding Nabs Ex-Kirkland Patent Pro In Chicago

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has brought on a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner with 16 years of experience in patent litigation to help grow its intellectual property team in Chicago, the firm has announced. Brent Ray recently joined as a partner in King & Spalding's trial and global disputes practice group in Chicago, the firm said in a July 17 statement. He was previously at Kirkland, where he worked as a partner for more than seven years, Ray told Law360 on Monday. Noting that his experience at Kirkland was "very positive," Ray said that the chance to help start the...

