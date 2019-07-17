4 Key Moments From J&J's Okla. Opioid Trial

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Over the last seven weeks, attorneys for Oklahoma and Johnson & Johnson have duked it out over whether the drugmaker is to blame for the state’s opioid epidemic in the nation’s first trial over possible drugmaker liability for painkiller addiction and deaths. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter accused J&J and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. of creating a public nuisance by exaggerating the benefits of narcotic painkillers and minimizing their addiction risks. During a bench trial before Judge Thad Balkman in Norman, the state argued that J&J is to blame for the entire opioid crisis there and thus must fund a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS