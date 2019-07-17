Insurer Says It Won't Cover Contractor In Electrocution Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- An insurer asked an Illinois state court on Wednesday to reject a construction company's bid for coverage in a suit over its alleged fatal negligence that resulted in a worker being electrocuted, arguing that the policy does not extend to the contractor. State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Co. told the court that construction company Shores Builders, Inc. is not entitled to the coverage the insurer provided to metal fabrication company Rockbranch Ironworks Inc. because the policy does not cover the negligence of additional insureds. State Auto filed the action in response to Shores Builders' request that the insurer defend it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS