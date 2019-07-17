Bail Bondswoman Gets 3 Years For Smuggling Immigrants

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based bail bondswoman and hotel owner has been sentenced in New York federal court to three years in prison for smuggling hundreds of unauthorized immigrants from India into the U.S., prosecutors said Wednesday. 51-year-old Hema Patel pled guilty last June for preparing fraudulent bonds for immigrants in government custody to illegally secure their release, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York. In addition to prison time, prosecutors said, Patel must give up her Texas residence and two hotels, $7.2 million in bail bonds, and $400,000 in cash and 11 gold...

