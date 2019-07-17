'Smoking Gun' Emails Help Viasat Win $49.3M IP Verdict

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A San Diego jury awarded global communications company Viasat Inc. $49.3 million on Wednesday, finding that Acacia Communications willfully and maliciously misappropriated Viasat's trade secrets and breached its contract, after Viasat pointed to Acacia's "smoking gun" emails as evidence of the scheme. Viasat counsel, Patrick M. Shields of Warren Lex LLP, told Law360 there was a "barrage of smoking gun emails" that included references to copying Viasat's technology. The two communications companies entered into a licensing contract in 2009, Shields said, but Acacia eventually decided it wanted to save money by copying and pasting Viasat's technology. "They didn't want to pay us,"...

