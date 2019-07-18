DOJ's New Enviro Cases Down Nearly A Third: Report

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a steadily decreasing number of environmental lawsuits in federal district court since 2010, while green groups have picked up some of the slack and law firms are busier than ever, according to a new litigation report. The report, issued by LexisNexis research division Lex Machina, said the DOJ's Environment and Natural Resources Division filed 299 environmental lawsuits from 2016 through 2018, down from 438 in the time period from 2010 to 2012 — a decrease of about 32%. Over the same time, lawsuits filed by the most active environmental advocacy groups rose by 6%, and...

