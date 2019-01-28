BNSF Not Liable For Worker's Fatal Crash, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- BNSF Railway Co. was right to defeat a lawsuit that claimed it was liable for its employee's fatal snowstorm car crash because there is no way the railroad company could have been found negligent in the case, the Seventh Circuit has ruled. Celso Guerrero died in February 2015 the day after his vehicle skidded off an Illinois highway and crashed into a snow plow while he was driving to work for a track maintenance shift in the wake of a winter storm. A Seventh Circuit panel on Wednesday said his manager "could have gone the extra mile" to have Guerrero report...

