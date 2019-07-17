Fla. Tribe's Ex-Atty Hit With 10-Year Ban For Frivolous Suits

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A former Miccosukee Tribe of Indians attorney lost his battle against disbarment Wednesday when the Florida Supreme Court issued him a 10-year ban for pursuing frivolous claims against the tribe’s previous counsel. The state’s highest court adopted the recommendation of a referee who proposed a 10-year disbarment for Jose Maria Herrera. Herrera had worked occasionally for the tribe and represented tribe members in one of the suits against the tribe’s previous outside counsel, Michael Tein and Guy Lewis and their Miami law firm, Lewis Tein PL. The lawsuits against Lewis Tein ended up costing the tribe millions in sanctions. In addition...

