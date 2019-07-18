Qualcomm Fined €242M For Predatory Pricing In EU

Law360, London (July 18, 2019, 11:04 AM BST) -- The European Union's competition watchdog fined Qualcomm €242 million ($272 million) Thursday for abusing its dominance by selling chipsets below cost to force a rival chipmaker out of the market, the latest antitrust setback for the technology giant buffeted by enforcers around the world. Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager speaks during a Thursday news conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. The European Union has fined U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm over predatory pricing. (AP) The European Commission concluded that the company had engaged in what is known as predatory pricing for its 3G baseband chipsets, without which smartphones and tablets cannot connect...

