USCIS Special Immigrant Juvenile Policy Blocked, For Now

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 11:32 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Wednesday granted class certification to a group of young migrants challenging a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services rule change making it more difficult for them to get special protections, and temporarily blocked the agency from implementing the policy in the Evergreen State. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik said the immigrants were likely to win their case, which takes issue with a recent change to the policies surrounding Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, a program that provides a path to U.S. permanent residency for immigrants under 21 who have been abused or abandoned by their parents....

