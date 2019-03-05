Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

USCIS Special Immigrant Juvenile Policy Blocked, For Now

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 11:32 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Wednesday granted class certification to a group of young migrants challenging a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services rule change making it more difficult for them to get special protections, and temporarily blocked the agency from implementing the policy in the Evergreen State.

U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik said the immigrants were likely to win their case, which takes issue with a recent change to the policies surrounding Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, a program that provides a path to U.S. permanent residency for immigrants under 21 who have been abused or abandoned by their parents....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Washington Western

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 5, 2019

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®