Drugmakers Tell 7th Circ. Insurer's Testosterone Suit Flawed

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT) -- A group of pharmaceutical companies is urging the Seventh Circuit not to revive a suit by Medical Mutual of Ohio that accused them of running a conspiracy to hide the harmful effects of testosterone supplements, saying the insurer never showed how it relied on their alleged misrepresentations. In an 85-page brief filed Wednesday, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Actavis Inc. and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc. told the Seventh Circuit that based on the decision in Sidney Hillman Health Center of Rochester v. Abbot Labs, the racketeering case only holds water if the companies made direct representations to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS