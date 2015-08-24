Attys Seek $6M Award For El Pollo Loco Stock-Drop Deal

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Lawyers have asked a California federal court to award them $6 million in attorneys’ fees after settling a suit for an investor class that claimed El Pollo Loco’s top executives concealed the source of the chicken chain's decreasing sales then sold their own shares ahead of a stock plunge. The attorneys’ fees would come to 30% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s payment of $20 million in cash to settle the action brought by lead plaintiff Daniel Turocy and three others, according to class counsel’s Wednesday memo to the court. The case was dismissed twice by the court before the parties...

