Alcatel-Lucent Can't Get Farmland Assessment, NJ Panel Says

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Alcatel-Lucent USA can’t seek a farmland assessment on a wooded portion of its North American headquarters property in New Jersey because the company did not respond to a municipal tax assessor's records request, a state appeals court ruled Thursday. A three-judge panel for Superior Court Appellate Division unanimously agreed with the state Tax Court that Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc. was barred from appealing the denial of a farmland assessment in 2015 because the telecommunications giant didn’t respond to the Berkeley Heights' tax assessor’s request for the property’s income and expense data. Alcatel-Lucent had argued that the assessor’s records request, known as a...

