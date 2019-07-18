Simpson Thacher Guides $14B Blackstone Infrastructure Fund

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Blackstone's infrastructure fund raised $14 billion in the final close of its inaugural fundraising round, putting the Simpson Thacher-guided vehicle among the world's three largest infrastructure funds, Blackstone said Thursday. Blackstone Infrastructure Partners’ blockbuster haul will go toward investments in transportation, energy, communications and water and waste businesses, according to the company’s announcement. “Our infrastructure fund has grown to $14 billion only a year and a half after we began fundraising — thanks to the support of over 80 investors — making it one of the three largest infrastructure funds in the world,” Blackstone Chairman, CEO and co-founder Steve Schwarzman said...

