NJ Atty Must Face New Trial In Fraud Suit Over Estate Plan

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Thursday ordered a new jury trial over claims against a former Rabil Kingett attorney and others purportedly involved in changing the estate plan of a woman with Alzheimer's disease and dementia, saying a lower court had improperly tossed a breach of fiduciary claim against the lawyer. The three-judge appellate panel upended a jury verdict which included the findings that attorney Donald L. Kingett and his former firm Rabil Kingett & Stewart LLC committed legal malpractice and were responsible for 25% of the losses to the estate of Janet E. Bradford, reasoning that the jurors also...

