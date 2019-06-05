Fiat Chrysler Exec Says Withheld Pay Suit Belongs In Court

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler's head of U.S. sales has told a Michigan federal judge he never agreed to arbitrate his claim the automaker slashed his compensation in retaliation for his participation in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation, insisting his suit should play out in court. Reid Bigland, a veteran FCA US LLC executive who's currently the head of U.S. sales as well as chairman, president and CEO of FCA's Canadian division, on Wednesday fired back at the company's bid to transfer his suit to Delaware and send it to arbitration. He's alleged that the company made him a scapegoat and cut...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS