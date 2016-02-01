CVS Says It's 'Impossible' To Tell Who's In Price-Gouging Suit

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- CVS urged a Rhode Island federal judge not to certify classes of insured health plans claiming the company conspired with pharmacy benefits managers to overcharge them for generic drugs while secretly offering discounts to cash-paying customers, saying the fraud classes are undefinable. The Sheet Metal Workers Local No. 20 Welfare and Benefit Fund failed to meet the basic requirements for certification because their proposed classes of health plans pursuing various state and federal law fraud claims would require thousands of individual contract inquiries that render the classes meaningless, CVS Pharmacy Inc. said Wednesday in its opposition motion. Layers of contracts between...

