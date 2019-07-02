Epstein Denied Bail Over Sex Trafficking Charges

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan judge on Thursday denied bail to financier Jeffrey Epstein, who stands accused of sex trafficking and conspiracy, ruling that he saw no way to ensure Epstein, a registered sex offender, would not endanger others if he was allowed out of custody. Epstein was arraigned earlier this month after a grand jury indicted him on charges based on allegations that he "sexually exploited and abused dozens of girls at his homes" in New York and Florida. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman said that Epstein's bail proposal was "irretrievably inadequate" and that the government established "danger to others and to...

