11th Circ. Won't Force City To Trash Red Light Cameras

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has said it will not stop an Alabama city from using traffic cameras to penalize drivers who run red lights, dismissing a lawsuit challenging the policy for reasons that differ from an Alabama district court's. Unlike the district court, the Eleventh Circuit concluded Thursday that two Alabama men and a Georgia company have standing to challenge the Phenix City, Alabama, ordinance that permits red light cameras, but found their arguments seeking an injunction that would scrap the cameras fell short because they didn't show how they might suffer future harm. The panel explained the ordinance had a legitimate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS