GAO Rejects Protests Over $13.4B Air Force IT Deal

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office has denied two companies’ protests over a $13.4 billion multi-award information technology deal, ruling that the Air Force fairly assessed their bids before rejecting them. The watchdog ruled in a pair of decisions made public Thursday that the Air Force's evaluation of proposals from Georgia-based OSC-NDF LLC and Alabama-based Up and Running 6K LLC was "reasonable and consistent with the solicitation." The Air Force issued the call for bids in September 2017, noting that the proposals would be evaluated for technical experience and past performance, according to the decision. OSC-NDF and Up and Running, both small companies,...

