$38M Win For 'Madoff' Defamation Not Covered, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed Thursday that Berkley National Insurance Co. isn't obligated to cover a $38 million defamation award that a Los Angeles real estate investor won against Berkley's policyholder, who created websites comparing the investor to jailed Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff. In a brief opinion, an appeals panel upheld a federal court's dismissal of Bradley Cohen's suit seeking the whopping jury award from Berkley, which provided liability coverage for his former tenant. Cohen, owner of investment firm Cohen Asset Management, won the sum after prevailing on his defamation suit accusing the tenant of crafting websites claiming Cohen was "the next...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS