Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has hired a new partner for its Dallas office. Andrew Van Noord joins Kirkland from Jones Day, bringing an expertise in real estate joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and portfolio deals. He also has experience doing fund work. Dmitry Kunitsa Dmitry Kunitsa has joined Rimon PC as a partner in the firm's Moscow office. Kunitsa decamped from Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, where he had been head of that firm's Russia real estate practice. Kunitsa works on mergers and acquisitions and development deals and also has experience with Russian appellate and trial court matters. Andrew Sodl Thomas...

