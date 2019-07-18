Talc Left 'Fingerprint' In Ky. Travel Agent's Lungs, Jury Hears

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky travel agent who died of mesothelioma had a signature mix of talc and asbestos in her lung tissue traceable to talcum powder, according to evidence presented Thursday in an unusual joint trial against manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Colgate-Palmolive. After opening arguments on Wednesday, a jury heard expert witness testimony Thursday in a case brought by the family of former travel agent Donna Ann Hayes, who died in December 2016 of mesothelioma. Hayes' family believes her disease originated with the use of both companies' talcum powders. Brown University's Alpert Medical School professor David Egilman, a specialist in occupational medicine,...

