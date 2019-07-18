Schumer Wants FaceApp's Data Usage, Russian Ties Probed

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is asking the FBI and Federal Trade Commission to look into privacy and national security concerns posed by the rapid rise of the photo-altering FaceApp app, which is run by a Russian tech company and has scooped up personal data from millions of Americans. FaceApp — which transforms portrait-style photos submitted by users to make the subjects appear older or younger, change their gender or make them smile — has been on the market since 2017, but has recently exploded in popularity as celebrities and millions of other Americans have been sharing the altered...

