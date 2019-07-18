2.2M Clinical Pathology Patients Added To AMCA Data Breach

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based medical testing company has added itself to the list of companies swept up in debt billing collector American Medical Collection Agency's massive data breach, an incident that has already affected Quest Diagnostics Inc. and LabCorp. Clinical Pathology Laboratories, based in Austin, announced in a news release late Monday that 2.2 million of its patients may have had their names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth and other personal data stolen after AMCA's web payment system was breached. The company has already sent letters to 34,500 patients who may have seen their credit card and banking information stolen as well,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS