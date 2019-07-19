NY Court OKs Hospital's Trial Win In Patient Death Suit

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A New York state appellate court has upheld a jury verdict in favor of a Hudson Valley hospital in a suit brought by the family of a deceased hip replacement patient, saying the trial came down to a battle of experts and the verdict was reasonable. Both the estate of Helen Salovin, who died at age 80 in 2012, and Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown put forth experts that backed their respective positions regarding Salovin's care, the appellate judges noted Thursday. "The jury was presented with a classic battle of the experts as to whether the nurses at ORMC violated...

