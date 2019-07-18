9th Circ. Reopens Mexican's Removal Case Over Bad Counsel

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Mexican man who was ordered to be deported over his state conviction for sexual abuse of a minor can reopen his case for ineffective counsel, the Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday, giving him another chance to argue that he would likely be tortured if he returned to his home country. In a 19-page published opinion, the appellate panel sent Daniel Flores' case back to the Board of Immigration Appeals, finding that his former attorney's performance had prejudiced his case for some claims for immigration relief, but not all. Specifically, the panel disagreed with the BIA that Flores failed to show that...

