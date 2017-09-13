Feds Want 'Breathtaking' ACLU Border Search Case Nixed

Law360, Boston (July 18, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- An American Civil Liberties Union lawyer said requiring warrants for cellphone searches at the border would do little to impede the work of immigration officials while a government attorney said the "breathtaking" ACLU ask would undermine the nation's security, in dueling arguments before a federal judge Thursday. The two sides laid out their respective cases in a cross-summary judgment hearing in a full Boston courtroom. The ACLU said the privacy interests of travelers crossing the border outweigh the government interests, but an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice countered by saying the broad reach of requiring a warrant for every...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS