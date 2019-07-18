NJ Panel Nixes Ex-Prison Worker's $7.5M Jury Win

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court has axed a jury award that handed a former prison worker over $7.5 million as part of her whistleblower suit, kicking the case back to the lower court for a redo in front of a different judge. The appellate panel on Wednesday reversed former New Jersey Department of Corrections employee Lisa Easley’s jury win in her suit claiming she was sacked after she cooperated with investigators who were looking into a bribery and extortion scheme at the department. The panel said evidence was “improperly admitted” at the lower court. Specifically, the panel said various documents...

