Investors Push For Class Cert. In Oil Co. Stock Fraud Row

Law360, New York (July 18, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors in Dakota Plains Holdings Inc. on Thursday urged a New York federal judge to certify a class action against the bosses of the defunct oil transloading company over a purported stock manipulation scheme, citing the commonality of investor claims. The putative class action targets Dakota Plains founders Ryan R. Gilbertson and Michael Reger, who are accused of using their secret control of the company to artificially inflate the company’s stock price and trigger millions of dollars in bonus payments to themselves and others. Several former officers and directors of the Minnesota-based company are also accused of...

