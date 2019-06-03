Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nike Says Kawhi Leonard's Logo Suit Flouts Copyright Office

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Nike Inc. shot back Wednesday at NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard's federal lawsuit seeking to deny the shoe company the copyright to a "Claw" logo that Leonard says he designed based on his notably large hands, alleging the star player is trying to "re-write history" and "defraud" the U.S. Copyright Office.

Nike hit Leonard with several counterclaims to his copyright lawsuit filed last month in the middle of the NBA Finals, building on the acrimonious dispute between one of the NBA's hottest stars and the shoe company in the wake of Leonard's decision last year not to resign with Nike subsidiary Jordan Brand....

Case Information

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Copyright

Date Filed

June 3, 2019

