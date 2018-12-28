'Conspiracy' Claim Can't Save Antitrust Case, 7th Circ. Told

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit should reject attempts to cut the legs off a rule blocking indirect purchasers from suing a manufacturer for antitrust violations, the Washington Legal Foundation told the court, which is considering antitrust claims from buyers of syringes and catheters who think they were forced to pay too much. The legal think tank said in an amicus brief Thursday that a group of health care providers that purchase medical supplies from distributors, are trying to get the appellate court to "gut" the so-called direct purchaser rule, set by the U.S. Supreme Court more than 40 years ago in Illinois Brick Co. v....

