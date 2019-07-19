11 Firms To Guide 7 IPOs Exceeding $1.4B As July Stays Hot

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Eleven firms are set to guide eight initial public offerings estimated to raise more than $1.4 billion during the week of July 22, continuing a sizzling stretch on the IPO schedule highlighted by a Chinese sports marketing giant and a wide gamut of issuers. The range of companies going public also spans domestic and foreign energy businesses, venture-backed technology firms focused on health care, plus a property and casualty insurer and a genetics testing company, according to Renaissance Capital's IPO calendar. Cooley LLP leads all law firms in terms of the number of deals it is steering in the coming week, advising...

