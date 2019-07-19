Attys Who Gave Judge Rays Tickets Benched For 18 Months

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT) -- Two Florida lawyers whose firm ran baseball-themed ads will be out of the lineup for the next 18 months after the Florida Supreme Court suspended them for giving Tampa Bay Rays tickets to a judge handling one of their cases. The punishments meted out to Melton Little and Scott Kallins of Kallins Little Delgado by the state's highest court Thursday exceeded a referee's recommendation of an admonishment and a year's probation, but fell short of the two-year suspension sought by the Florida Bar. In identical two-page orders, the Supreme Court approved the referee's findings that Little and Kallins violated several rules...

