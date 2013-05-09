Ex-Merck Workers Get Green Light For $6.2M Sex Bias Deal

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge signed off Friday on a $6.2 million settlement in a proposed class action against Merck & Co. Inc. over gender discrimination claims from female former sales representatives, saying the agreement is set to benefit roughly 3,000 class members. Merck’s settlement with the former sales representatives would benefit approximately 3,000 class members, a New Jersey federal judge said Friday. (AP) U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp granted the plaintiffs' unopposed motion for preliminary approval of the settlement, citing how the parties retained a mediator to facilitate negotiations and engaged in extensive discovery before striking the deal in...

