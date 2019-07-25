Real Estate Rumors: Amazon, Fairfield, Lead Edge Capital

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. is eyeing space at the Manhattan building that was formerly the flagship store for Lord & Taylor, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The e-commerce giant has had discussions with WeWork Cos. to lease part or all of the 12-story property at 424 Fifth Ave., and Amazon could move several thousand employees to the space if it leases the entire building, according to the report. Fairfield Residential has purchased a West Palm Beach, Florida, affordable housing complex for $19.7 million, The Real Deal reported on Thursday. The deal is for Abbey Park, which is located at 1921 Abbey...

