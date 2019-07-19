Trump Labor Pick Scalia Seen As Deregulatory Force

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Years spent challenging rules issued by the U.S. Department of Labor and other federal agencies have made Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP attorney and George W. Bush DOL veteran Eugene Scalia — the president’s planned pick to helm the DOL — a lean, mean, deregulating machine. Scalia, the son of the late Justice Antonin Scalia and co-chair of Gibson Dunn’s administrative law and regulatory practice, has played a leading role in management-side efforts to derail a number of worker protection rules, from the Clinton administration’s ergonomics rule in the '90s to former President Barack Obama’s fiduciary rule in recent years....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS