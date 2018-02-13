2nd Circ. Revives NYC Taxi Drivers' Unfair Suspension Suits

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Friday that New York City's practice of summarily suspending licenses for taxi drivers who've been arrested but not yet convicted deprives them of due process by denying them meaningful opportunities to challenge their suspensions. A three-judge panel revived a pair of proposed class actions challenging the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission's policy and practice of automatically suspending taxi drivers' licenses based on computer-generated arrest reports and extending those suspensions until their criminal cases are resolved in their favor. The panel reversed part of U.S. District Judge Richard J. Sullivan's 2016 decision — following a bench...

