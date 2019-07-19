Engine Maker Execs Inflated Revenues By $25M, Feds Say

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois-based alternative-energy engine maker’s former executives got hit with criminal and civil securities fraud charges Friday over claims they engaged in an accounting fraud scheme that inflated company revenues by $25 million. Federal prosecutors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission say Power Solutions International Inc.’s former CEO Gary Winemaster, ex-vice president of sales Craig Davis and former general manager James Needham illegally caused the company to recognize revenues for sales that it was not yet entitled to claim in financial reports for late 2014 through 2015. According to an indictment, Winemaster is charged with one count of securities fraud,...

