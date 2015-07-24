Katy Perry's 'Dark Horse' 'Borrows' Rapper's Beat, Jury Told

Law360, Los Angeles (July 19, 2019, 11:19 PM EDT) -- Katy Perry's single "Dark Horse" uses a musical phrase that's substantially similar to that of a Christian rap song the pop singer is accused of ripping off, a California federal jury heard Friday in an intellectual property trial over whether Perry's songwriters listened to the rap before writing her hit. Professional musician and musicologist Todd Decker, an expert witness for Christian rap artists Marcus Gray aka Flame, Emanuel Lambert aka D.A. Truth, and Chike Ojukwu, said that after comparing an eight-note ostinato — or repeating musical phrase — in both "Dark Horse" and "Joyful Noise," he found it to be substantially...

