NBA's Cavs Roll Out Plans For Esports Facility In Cleveland

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Cavs Legion, an esports team affiliated with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, said Friday it will open a new facility in Cleveland that will cater to players and fans of the fast-growing esports industry. Cavs Legion Gaming Club said it will serve as the practice facility for the team, which is one of 21 NBA-affiliated clubs in the NBA 2K esports league. The 2,700-square-foot space will also be used to host electronic gaming tournaments, in addition to other events and competitions. A rendering of the planned Cavs Legion esports practice facility. “We’re thrilled to introduce this state-of-the-art facility designed to provide esports...

