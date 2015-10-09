Chocolatier's $49M Sandy Coverage Claim Headed To Trial

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Madelaine Chocolate Novelties Inc.’s bid to force a Chubb Ltd. insurer to pay an additional $49 million for property damage and business interruption losses caused by Superstorm Sandy is bound for trial after a New York federal judge held Thursday that the scope of coverage under the chocolatier’s policy is unclear due to several conflicting terms. While Chubb unit Great Northern Insurance Co. has maintained that Queens-based Madelaine’s claim is wholly barred by an exclusion for flood-related losses, U.S. District Judge Raymond J. Dearie said that exclusion clashes with language elsewhere in the policy that grants expansive coverage for losses due...

